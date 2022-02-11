Friday, February 11, 2022
As Vienna talks continue, EU calls for full implementation of JCPOA

The third action group consisting of experts from Iran and the P4+1 countries has convened a session in Vienna as part of negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

The meeting is taking place in Vienna’s Coburg Hotel.

Meanwhile, the European Union has underlined the need for the full implementation the JCPOA. “Given the importance of time, intensive consultations continue and our goal is to ensure the full implementation of all aspects of the JCPOA,” wrote Stephen Clement, EU Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations.

He chaired the meeting of the nuclear measures action group.

Earlier, Russia’s top negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter intensive work is being done on the nuclear deal in Vienna.

The eighth round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 began on December 27, 2021. Nearly all sides agree that the talks have made headway despite complexities.

The US and its European allies, namely, Britain, France and Germany say time is running out for a deal but Iran insists that it will negotiate as long as needed to reach a good deal with the other parties which will realize its interests.

The talks aim to pave the way for the return of the US to the deal. Iran says it will also return to full compliance with the JCPOA once all sides stick by their parts of the agreement.

