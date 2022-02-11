As Vienna talks continue, EU calls for full implementation of JCPOA

The meeting is taking place in Vienna’s Coburg Hotel.

Meanwhile, the European Union has underlined the need for the full implementation the JCPOA. “Given the importance of time, intensive consultations continue and our goal is to ensure the full implementation of all aspects of the JCPOA,” wrote Stephen Clement, EU Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations.

He chaired the meeting of the nuclear measures action group.

Earlier, Russia’s top negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter intensive work is being done on the nuclear deal in Vienna.

The eighth round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 began on December 27, 2021. Nearly all sides agree that the talks have made headway despite complexities.

The US and its European allies, namely, Britain, France and Germany say time is running out for a deal but Iran insists that it will negotiate as long as needed to reach a good deal with the other parties which will realize its interests.

The talks aim to pave the way for the return of the US to the deal. Iran says it will also return to full compliance with the JCPOA once all sides stick by their parts of the agreement.