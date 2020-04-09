Archaeologists Unearth Ancient Relief in Iran’s Lorestan

Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Lorestan Province, Seyyed Amin Qassemi, says the ancient relief was found during the fourth phase of the study and documentation of historical monuments of the city of Koohdasht.

He said the relief, which probably belongs to the Parthian period, has human motifs on it.

The official said another important achievement of the study of Koohdasht city is the discovery of traces of ancient Paleolithic stone in this city for the first time.

The artifacts discovered in the city so far include pieces belonging to various eras, from Paleolithic to modern periods (Qajar dynasty).

Hamzeh Qobadi, head of the fourth phase of the research, also stated that in the latest phase, which lasted for 45 days, 112 historical monuments have been discovered.