FM Araghchi: Iran to consider sending troops to Syria upon request

Speaking to the Qatari newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to supporting Syria against terrorist attacks and outlined plans to stabilize the region and propose a permanent solution.

Araghchi noted that Iran continues dialogue with Turkey to address mutual disagreements, stressing that the growing influence of terrorist groups in Syria poses a greater threat to neighboring countries like Iraq, Turkey, and Jordan than to Iran.

He also described the condition for Turkey’s withdrawal from Syria as a reasonable prerequisite for direct talks between the two nations’ leaders.

On Iran’s stance toward resistance groups, Araghchi clarified that Iran does not direct these groups but supports their causes and provides assistance when necessary.

Addressing Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia, Araghchi expressed optimism, stating that bilateral ties are progressing positively and are independent of Tehran’s tensions with the United States.

He also remarked that any potential negotiations between Israel and Hamas would signify a defeat for the Israeli regime.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear negotiations with Europe, Araghchi expressed skepticism, citing longstanding concerns over European commitments.

He ruled out immediate dialogue with Washington, noting that Tehran is waiting to assess the policies of the new U.S. administration under Donald Trump before recalibrating its strategy.