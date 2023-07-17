Analyst: Russian FM’s comments about JCPOA have no impact

Hassan Beheshtipour said it seems that Lavrov whose country is isolated and faces sanctions, make numerous remarks about different issues including the Iran nuclear deal.

Beheshtipour added that Russia will have no place in possible future talks between Iran and the US.

He further rejected the claim that the JCPOA is dead, saying if Iran holds direct talks with the US, Tehran can revive the agreements that were reached under the nuclear deal.

Beheshtipour pointed to Lavrov’s claim that chances of reviving the JCPOA are zero, saying if the two sides, namely, Iran and the US, show determination, the agreement can be resuscitated within two months.

He made the comments in an interview with the Jamaran news outlet.

Lavrov said on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting in Indonesia that the revival of JCPOA is currently unrealistic.

Speaking to reporters, he added that the Iran nuclear deal was simply destroyed by the US.

Lavrov also said when Joe Biden took office as the US president, he said he was ready to return to the agreement, but instead of deciding to fully revive the deal, his administration just haggled over the matter.