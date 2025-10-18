Analyst: Russia acts pragmatically while Iran treats politics as a matter of honor

Writing in the Etemad daily on Saturday, Abdi compared Iran’s foreign policy mindset with that of Russia, saying Moscow prioritizes national interests over prestige or sentiment.

Referring to the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian official Ahmed al-Sharaa, Abdi said the encounter may surprise some Iranians but is a normal occurrence in global diplomacy.

“For Russia, who rules in Syria is not a matter of pride or dignity; if necessary, Moscow could even give up (former Syrian president Bashar) Assad,” he wrote, adding that Russia’s policies are guided by interests, not emotions.

Abdi argued that Iran is unique in treating both foreign and domestic policy as matters of personal or moral honor, from foreign relations to social issues like hijab enforcement, internet restrictions, and public participation.

He warned that this inflexible attitude alienates citizens and backfires politically, concluding that “when politics has only one leg, it cannot walk toward reason or stability.”