Analyst: There are more signs to be optimistic than pessimistic about Vienna talks

In an opinion piece published by the Khabaronline News Website, Hassan Lajevardi outlined the reasons why observes should follow the Vienna talks with more optimism than pessimism.

Despite all the tensions between Iran and the West, he argued, the negotiations has continued, with both sides putting forward initiatives and showing flexibility, something that the analyst said was a sign of both sides’ inclination toward diplomacy.

The rhetoric of the two main parties to the negotiations — Iran and the US — indicate that the approach of prioritizing diplomacy is outpacing other views and options, he argued.

Meanwhile, officials of the two main parties have had more reservations while speaking of their positions on the talks and voiced readiness to give priority to constructive negotiations in the wake of the recent visits to the Middle East by the presidents of the US and Russia, according to the analyst.

Iran said Tuesday it submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore the nuclear deal.

The European Union said it received Iran’s response and was studying it, with reports suggesting that the bloc found Tehran’s document to be constructive.

The US is also studying Iran’s proposals. All eyes are now on Washington to see how it will respond.