Amirabdollahian to EU foreign policy chief: Iran is not a land of colorful coups

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone conversation with European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed the latest developments in the sanctions removal talks, Tehran’s bilateral ties with the EU and the recent issues in Iran.

Amirabdollahian thanked Borrell for his constructive efforts to help secure a return of all sides to their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying, “Despite some contradictory media statements by the American side, the steps toward achieving an agreement are on the right path.”

Commenting on the developments unfolding in Iran, Amirabdollahian said, “The death of Mahsa Amini is regrettable to all of us. In that regard, an accurate and scientific report has been presented by the Legal Medicine Organization under the aegis of a remarkable number of medical specialists and experts.”

The top Iranian diplomat added a judicial process is underway regarding the case. Of course, this case serves as a pretext for some Western officials. The question is: what has the West done in the face of hundreds of cases revolving around murder by police of women and children in Canada and the US, in particular?

Amirabdollahian reiterated, “The most violent form of confrontation with riots cannot be seen as a good and acceptable action in Europe while the same action, which takes place within a legal framework in Iran, is counted as a crackdown.”

“Peaceful demands have nothing to do with riots, assassinations, arson, and terrorist operations,” he said.

He said Iran is not “a land of colorful or velvet coup d’états. Iran is an anchor of lasting stability and peace in the region.”

The foreign minister highlighted the role played by the Islamic Republic and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in confronting Daesh in Iraq and Syria, which consequently enabled Europeans to benefit from security in their own continent.

He also added, “We have defense cooperation with Russia, but our policy on the Ukraine war is against sending weapons to the conflicting sides and support an end to the war and the people’s displacement.”

For his part, Borrell said he was pleased with the progress made on the path toward reviving the JCPOA and stressed the importance of Tehran-IAEA cooperation.

“We have no intention to meddle in the domestic affairs of Iran,” he added.

He referred to Iran’s position against sending weapons and drones for use in the Ukraine war, describing it as worthy of attention.