Amir Abdollahian: Iranian companies ready to reconstruct Azerbaijan’s war-hit areas

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian saysTehran is ready to help Azerbaijan reconstruct areas in Azeri territories affected by last year’s war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Amir Abdollahian made the comment in Tehran during a meeting with Shahin Mostafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation.

He called the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories the beginning of a new chapter in economic relations between Tehran and Baku.

Amir Abdollahian stressed the need for the two sides to use all economic capacities in the fields of trade, transport, energy and tourism.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Iran’s policy to support the territorial integrity of countries, stressing that international borders are unchangeable.

The deputy prime minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan also expressed satisfaction with his constructive meetings with the Iran’s ministers of oil as well as roads and urban development, saying Tehran and Baku are close to signing historic agreements in the fields of oil, gas and transportation

The Azeri deputy prime minister said the 22% hike in trade between the two countries during the Covid pandemic indicates friendly relations and economic capacities of the two sides.

Iran and Azerbaijan were recently locked in a number of disputes including over mistreatment of Iranian truck drivers by Azeri authorities and Baku’s decision to allow Israel a foothold in Azerbaijani territory. To send a warning to the Azeri side, Iran held war games near the border of the two countries. Later tensions subsided following active diplomacy on the part of both sides.