Thursday, April 28, 2022
Amir Abdollahian congratulates Zardari on appointment as Pakistan new FM

By IFP Editorial Staff
Amir Abdolahian Iran FM
In a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Balawal Bhutto Zardari, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian congratulated him on his appointment as the new top diplomat of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and wished him success.

“I hope during your tenure in the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, we will witness expansion of ties between the two nations more than ever before”, said Amir Abdollahian.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan this year will celebrate the 75th anniversary of their relations and these ties that are based on deep cultural, historical and linguistic commonalities, can serve as a model of relations among Muslim countries.

He noted, “We have put on our agenda diverse issues for cooperation and are forcefully seeking to boost relations in all areas”.

Amir Abdollahian also invited his Pakistani counterpart to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The new Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his part thanked his Iranian counterpart’s heartfelt congratulations and referred to good ties between Pakistan and Iran.

Bhutto also said Islamabad is determined to expand bilateral ties with Tehran more than ever before.

He expressed hope, with the removal of the existing obstacles, economic ties with Iran will expand further.

