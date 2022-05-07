All Iran cities exit ‘red’ category on Covid map as infections recede

According to the latest updates released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Saturday, the number of cities classified as “orange” on the map has reached four, down from 33.

The number of “yellow” cities has also gone down from 321 to 319. On the contrary, the number of “blue” cities, when the situation is fully normal, increased from 94 to 125.

The latest figures come as new daily Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been on the decline in Iran, along with many other parts of the world.

Iranian officials and experts have, however, warned that the pandemic may still be far from over and a new wave of infections may hit the country in the summer.

On Thursday, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi cautioned the public against taking the coronavirus lightly, advising the people to get a fourth dose of vaccine this year to further boost their immune system against Covid-19.