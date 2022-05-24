Air pollution again forces closure of state offices, schools in Tehran, Alborz

The committee said all state offices, schools and banks, except for central branches of the banks, will be closed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, officials in Alborz Province, adjacent to Tehran, said all state offices, schools and banks, except for their central branches, will be closed on Wednesday.

The severity of the air pollution in Tehran on Tuesday forced authorities to shut down state organizations and offices in Tehran at noon. That’s according to an official at Tehran’s Governor’s office.

Abed Maleki said the climate was unhealthy and dangerous in most districts of Tehran.

He added that all outdoor sports activities and games including the Persepolis-Shar Khodro football match were banned on Tuesday as well.

Schools were earlier closed due to the air pollution.