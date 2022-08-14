Sunday, August 14, 2022
Afghanistan’s acting FM calls for expansion of ties with Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Amir Khan Muttaqi and Alireza Bigdeli

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister calls for expansion of economic ties with Iran. Amir Khan Mottaqi made the demand during a meeting with Alireza Bigdeli, Consular Deputy of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, and Bahador Aminian, Iranian Ambassador to Kabul.

He stressed that to create economic integration at regional level and boost trade, Iran and Afghanistan must take necessary measures to expand transit and transportation and reduce costs.

The Iranian Embassy in Kabul said on Twitter that Bigdeli has travelled to Kabul for talks over ways of expanding consular cooperation, tackling illegal entry into Iran by Afghans, boosting border security and issuing visas for Afghan nationals to travel to Karbala, Iraq to participate in the Arbaeen ceremonies.

