Afghanistan Thanks Iran for Its Medical Aid amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar in the Turkish city of Antalya.

In the Friday meeting, Zarif reiterated Tehran’s preparedness to effectively contribute to the enhancement of solidarity in Afghanistan.

The top Iranian diplomat underlined the necessity of cooperation among all Afghan political groups to return security and stability to the country.

Zarif also said Iran is ready to hold a meeting of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Commission.

Atmar, in turn, conveyed to Zarif a message of gratitude from the Afghan government for the medical aid and consignments of oxygen capsules sent by Iran.

The top Afghan diplomat called on Iran to keep sending in aid given the grave COVID-19 situation in Afghanistan.

He also elaborated on the latest security developments in Afghanistan and expressed his readiness for coordination with the Iranian side on the security situation in border areas and the holding of a joint border commission meeting as soon as possible.