Afghanistan seeks economic revival to facilitate return of Afghan immigrants

The Taliban official said: “In the wake of a prolonged period of conflict spanning over four decades, the nation aims to bolster economic prospects and living standards, signaling a concerted effort to invite back its diaspora.”

“For 45 years, our country has weathered the storms of war and occupation, prompting some to seek refuge abroad. We are earnestly striving to enhance living conditions, encouraging our citizens to return autonomously,” stated Mottaghi.

Acknowledging the hosting nations for their support to Afghan immigrants, he said the government aims to extend its gratitude by fostering dignified returns.

“We appreciate the generosity of the countries sheltering our citizens. Our objective is to pave the way for a gradual and dignified return of Afghan immigrants to their homeland,” emphasized Mottaghi.

He went on to say that the government’s overarching goal revolves around revitalizing the country’s economic landscape, ensuring that a conducive environment is in place for the voluntary repatriation of Afghan immigrants.

According to official figures, about five million Afghan nationals are living in Iran now.