Thursday, June 6, 2024
Iran defends human rights record, says hosts 8 million Afghan refugees

By IFP Editorial Staff
The secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and deputy head of the Iranian Judiciary says Iran has received over eight million refugees from neighboring Afghanistan, contrasting the number with the seven to eight million people the US has killed since its establishment.

In a meeting dubbed Jurisprudence, Foreign Policy and Human Rights held in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, Kazem Gharibabadi slammed the bleak US and Western rights record for “having turned human rights into a political and security tool.”

He also gave the Muslim nations the heads-up that the West is “seeking to target our religious foundations and our anti-arrogance policies,” stating that they use human rights as an excuse to achieve their goals.

Gharibabadi added that the West even does not dare to admit that democracy and religious democracy exist in Iran.

