Acting Afghan FM urges migrants in Iran to return home

Muttaqi thanked Iran for hosting nearly five million Afghan migrants fleeing war and poverty for decades, but asked the refugees to return to their country to serve the Afghan nation.

“Currently, security has been established throughout Afghanistan,” the Afghan foreign minister said, noting, “In recent years, Afghanistan has been the only country whose national currency has become stronger against the dollar.”

Muttaqi and his delegation were also welcomed by the governor of Khorasan Razavi Yaqub Ali Nazari earlier on Monday and they discussed promotion of bilateral ties in various fields.

In an interview with the Iranian IRNA news agency on Friday, the Afghan foreign minister said his country is committed to creating an environment conducive to the repatriation of Afghan immigrants.

“For 45 years, our country has weathered the storms of war and occupation, prompting some to seek refuge abroad. We are earnestly striving to enhance living conditions, encouraging our citizens to return autonomously,” stated Muttaghi.

In many cities, Iranians increasingly perceive undocumented Afghans as a threat to security and society, as there are concerns about radicalization among Afghan refugees.