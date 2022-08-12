Afghan FM: third parties should not be let harm Tehran-Kabul ties

Mottaqi made the comment in a meeting with a visiting Iranian delegation that involved Iran’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Hossein Kazemi Qomi.

The Afghan foreign minister underlined the need for Afghanistan and Iran to strengthen their ties.

He pointed to trade ties between Iran and Afghanistan and called for efforts to expand those relations.

Mottaqi urged Iran to lift restrictions on Afghanistan businesspeople willing to do business in the Islamic Republic.

Kazemi Qomi told the Afghan foreign minister that Iran will soon resolve the issue. He said Iran believes the two countries must take necessary measures to boost economic relations.

The two sides also agreed that an Afghan delegation would travel to Iran to settle some disputes between Tehran and Kabul.