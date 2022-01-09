Afghan acting FM calls visit to Tehran “positive”

Amir Khan Motaqi told Afghanistan’s national television that he held positive talks with the Iranian side over trade, oil and transit as well as political and security issues.

He added that the Taliban want good relations with the whole region, especially neighboring countries.

A Taliban delegation headed by Amir Khan Motaqi arrived in Tehran Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile the Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman said during the visit, Motaqi will hold talks with Iranian officials over political and economic ties as well as the issue of Afghan refugees.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also said the heads of the Afghan ministries of commerce and industries are accompanying Motaqi during the visit to Tehran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry added that Tehran puts emphasis on the need to maintain economic and trade ties between the two countries in line with the interests of the Iranian and Afghan nations.