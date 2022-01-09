Sunday, January 9, 2022
type here...
WorldAsiaIFP Exclusive

Afghan acting FM calls visit to Tehran “positive”

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The Taliban acting foreign minister has described his visit to Tehran and consultations with the Iranian officials as positive.

Amir Khan Motaqi told Afghanistan’s national television that he held positive talks with the Iranian side over trade, oil and transit as well as political and security issues.

He added that the Taliban want good relations with the whole region, especially neighboring countries.

A Taliban delegation headed by Amir Khan Motaqi arrived in Tehran Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile the Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman said during the visit, Motaqi will hold talks with Iranian officials over political and economic ties as well as the issue of Afghan refugees.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also said the heads of the Afghan ministries of commerce and industries are accompanying Motaqi during the visit to Tehran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry added that Tehran puts emphasis on the need to maintain economic and trade ties between the two countries in line with the interests of the Iranian and Afghan nations.

Previous articleChina thanks Iran for firm stance against US boycott of Winter Olympics

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks