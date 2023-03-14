Tuesday, March 14, 2023
IFP Exclusive

AEOI’s spokesman: Grossi’s visit was good and a step toward resolving disputes

By IFP Editorial Staff
Eslami Grossi

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says nuclear differences between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, need to be resolved on a double-track basis, that is, technical and politically.

Behrouz Kamalvandi said the Iran nuclear issue has become politically at both internal and international levels.

Kamalvandi said no matter which course Iran takes, one group of people inside the country would not be happy.

He added, “I believe that the nuclear matters cannot be resolved only via the technical or the diplomatic channel”.

Kamalvandi also described IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi’s recent visit to Tehran as “good and a step toward the resolution of disputes”.

He noted that Grossi’s trip and the subsequent agreement between Iran and the agency marked a step forward but “I personally am neither optimistic nor pessimistic about the future”.

