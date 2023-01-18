AEOI chief: There are no undeclared nuclear sites or activities in Iran

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Tehran, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said the accusations leveled against the Iranian nuclear program are rooted in the claims by “counter-revolutionary elements” abroad.

In spite of that, he added, Iran has been cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in addressing the claims.

Eslami said such allegations are nothing new and have been fabricated for 20 years, adding that the 2015 nuclear deal was in fact supposed to close the case of those claims.

The Western side abandoned the nuclear deal and now that it is seeking a return to the agreement, those allegations are renewed, the top nuclear official said.

“We declare that there have been no undeclared activities and undeclared sites in the Islamic Republic of Iran. These are the remarks of the Agency itself,” Eslami said.

Iran and the IAEA have been locked in a dispute over what the latter claims to be nuclear activities at “undeclared sites” in Iran.

Tehran rejects the claims, which it says are made under the influence of Israel and its allies.

The row has been a major stumbling block in talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.