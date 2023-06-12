Monday, June 12, 2023
Advisor to Iranian team: No direct talks ongoing between Iran and US

By IFP Editorial Staff
An advisor to Iran’s nuclear negotiating team has rejected reports on secret direct talks with the US.

Mohammad Marandi told Al-Araby that such reports are not correct and all talks between Iran and the US are indirect and being held through such intermediaries as Oman or the United Nations.

He said Iranian and American officials do not even sit in the same room during the negotiations.

Marandi said the entire process of negotiations on prisoners swap and the release of frozen Iranian assets are due to the US sanctions.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told French Le Figaro that the diplomatic process and discussions with the European Union on the nuclear issue continue.

Amirabdollahian also underlined that exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington are done through intermediaries in the region and in Europe.

