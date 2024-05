These tablets are part of the collection of inscriptions that the then government of Iran entrusted to the Oriental Institute of Chicago about 90 years ago to be deciphered and studied.

The tablets have been returned to Iran in five stages so far, while some 10,000 pieces remain to be delivered back to Iran.

Nine months after the return of Achaemenid tablets from the US to Iran, some of these inscriptions have finally been unveiled in the National Museum of Iran in Tehran.