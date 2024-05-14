Achaemenid artifacts returned to Iran to be unveiled during cultural heritage week

The cultural heritage week kicked off on Tuesday, May 14.

The highly anticipated event will showcase not only the historic significance of these artifacts but also highlight the collaborative efforts that made their return possible.

The Achaemenid tablets, along with a collection of lesser-seen historical artifacts from the National Museum of Iran, were welcomed back to their homeland with great reverence.

Their return marks a triumph in the preservation of Iran’s cultural legacy and serves as a testament to the enduring ties between nations.

The efforts leading to the repatriation of these invaluable relics were spearheaded by the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations.

Through diligent negotiations and diplomatic channels, the artifacts found their way back to Iranian soil, where they rightfully belong.