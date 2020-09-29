A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 29

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- What Role Iran, Russia and Turkey Play in Karabakh Issue
2- Zarif: We’re Ashamed Before Our People
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Iran Police Warns Azerbaijan, Armenia
2- Karabakh and New Epicentre of Crisis
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Judiciary Chief: Real Human Rights Are Respected
2- Zarif: Ayatollah Sistani Stronghold of Iraq
3- Iran Ready to Facilitate Talks in Caucasus
4- New York Times Reveals 10 Years of Trump’s Tax Evasion
* Democrats Deal Heavy Blow to Trump ahead of US Elections
Etemad Newspaper:
1- 700 People Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Tehran Every Day
2- Scandal in Last Days of September
* Trump Has Paid Less Taxes than a Worker
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Zarif: Our Power Stems from People’s Presence, Culture of Sacrifice
2- This Wave of Coronavirus Epidemic to Continue Unabated
Iran Newspaper:
1- Coronavirus Increases Iran’s Marriage Rate in Past Six Months
2- Iran’s Foreign Ministry: We’ve Had No Secret Talks with US
3- Defending Religious Authority: Zarif Praises Sistani’s Role in Iraq Security
Javan Newspaper:
1- Game of Shutting Down US Embassy in Baghdad with Aggressive Gesture
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Iranian, Iraqi Officials React to Insult against Ayatollah Sistani
2- Red Alarm of Coronavirus in 26 Iranian Provinces
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Enemies to Become Bolder in Continuing Its Conspiracies If We Blame Them for All Our Inefficiencies
2- Iran’s Steel Production Increases Despite COVID-19, Sanctions
3- Zarif: US Martyred Number-One Enemy of ISIS Cowardly, Cruelly
4- Contradictory Reports about Shut-Down of US Embassy, Withdrawal of Its Envoy from Baghdad
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Surprise with Indian Vaccine for Coronavirus
2- Labyrinth of Crisis in Karabakh
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Rouhani’s Resignation, a Futile Scenario
2- Europe Undecided amid Upcoming Elections in US, Iran
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Zarif: We’re Indebted to Our People