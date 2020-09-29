A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 29

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- What Role Iran, Russia and Turkey Play in Karabakh Issue

2- Zarif: We’re Ashamed Before Our People

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Police Warns Azerbaijan, Armenia

2- Karabakh and New Epicentre of Crisis

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: Real Human Rights Are Respected

2- Zarif: Ayatollah Sistani Stronghold of Iraq

3- Iran Ready to Facilitate Talks in Caucasus

4- New York Times Reveals 10 Years of Trump’s Tax Evasion

* Democrats Deal Heavy Blow to Trump ahead of US Elections

Etemad Newspaper:

1- 700 People Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Tehran Every Day

2- Scandal in Last Days of September

* Trump Has Paid Less Taxes than a Worker

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Our Power Stems from People’s Presence, Culture of Sacrifice

2- This Wave of Coronavirus Epidemic to Continue Unabated

Iran Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Increases Iran’s Marriage Rate in Past Six Months

2- Iran’s Foreign Ministry: We’ve Had No Secret Talks with US

3- Defending Religious Authority: Zarif Praises Sistani’s Role in Iraq Security

Javan Newspaper:

1- Game of Shutting Down US Embassy in Baghdad with Aggressive Gesture

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iranian, Iraqi Officials React to Insult against Ayatollah Sistani

2- Red Alarm of Coronavirus in 26 Iranian Provinces

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Enemies to Become Bolder in Continuing Its Conspiracies If We Blame Them for All Our Inefficiencies

2- Iran’s Steel Production Increases Despite COVID-19, Sanctions

3- Zarif: US Martyred Number-One Enemy of ISIS Cowardly, Cruelly

4- Contradictory Reports about Shut-Down of US Embassy, Withdrawal of Its Envoy from Baghdad

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Surprise with Indian Vaccine for Coronavirus

2- Labyrinth of Crisis in Karabakh

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Resignation, a Futile Scenario

2- Europe Undecided amid Upcoming Elections in US, Iran

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Zarif: We’re Indebted to Our People