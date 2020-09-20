A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, September 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: Mr Trump! We’ll Definitely Get Revenge

2- US Official: Our Goal Is to Negotiate with Iran, Not Escalate Military Tension

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Announces Outbreak of a New Disease

2- Europe’s Political Will and JCPOA

3- Washington Isolated

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Europe versus America

2- Analyst: Biden Not to Return to JCPOA Unconditionally

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Decline in People’s Observance of Health Protocols in Recent Weeks Worrying

2- IRGC Chief’s Harsh Warning to Trump

3- Top Arbaeen Official Warns Pilgrims: Don’t Go to Iran-Iraq Borders!

4- Corona at Third Peak: Doctors Say Don’t Wait for Vaccine, Observe Health Protocols

Etemad Newspaper:

1- E3 Parts Company with US

2- US Already a Loser at UNSC

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: End of US Undeniable

2- France: New US Claim against Hezbollah Is a Lie

Iran Newspaper:

1- Europe Says No to US

2- 25% of World’s Gas, Oil Discoveries in 2019 Belong to Iran

Javan Newspaper:

1- US Pulls the Trigger with No Effect

2- 600 May Die of COVID-19 Every Day in Third Wave

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Five JCPOA Parties Oppose US’ Anti-Iran Attempts

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: This Is a Serious Warning; We’ll Hit All Those Behind Soleimani Assassination

2- Velayati: Pinning Hope on US Elections Weakest Type of Democracy

3- Europe Must Fulfil Its JCPOA Commitments Instead of Issuing Letters for Show

4- Decreasing Trend of Wearing Mask, Increase in Number of COVID-19 Cases

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Threatens Murderers of Gen. Soleimani

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Int’l Community Won’t Accompany Trump’s Diplomatic Madness

2- Iran Nuclear Chief: We Didn’t Allow IAEA Inspections Before Making Sure

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- IRGC Warns Trump

2- US Judge Dies; Now Democrats Are Afraid of Change in Power Balance

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Self-Harming in American Style

* Another Victory for Iranian Diplomacy

* Further Isolation for US

Shargh Newspaper:

1- King Salman’s Clash with Saudi Crown Prince

2- Biden/Trump Difference to Give Impetus to Diplomacy: Analyst