A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 17

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, September 17, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- US-North Korea Negotiations Ongoing Behind Scenes

2- Iran Protests Trump’s Threats in Letter to UN

3- US-China Clash over Leadership of UN

4- E3 Issue Statement on Iran at IAEA Board of Governors

Afkar Newspaper:

1- US to Suffer Defeat This Weekend: Rouhani

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Cessation of Trigger Mechanism, Victory for Iran: Rouhani

2- Europe Supports Cancellation of Sanctions

* What Happened at IAEA Board of Governors?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- We’re at Economic War Not Sanction: Rouhani

2- Diplomacy of War and Peace for October Surprise

* Does Trump Have Special Iran Plan to Secure His Victory in November?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Foreign Minister’s Harshly-Worded Reaction to Trump’s Threat

* War with Iran to Be ‘Mother of Quagmires’

2- Nimrudian Deal in Abraham’s Name: UAE, Bahrain to Host Israeli Embassies

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Shameful Deal of UAE, Bahrain with Israel Widely Condemned

2- US Cannot Introduce Any Alternative to JCPOA: Deputy FM

Iran Newspaper:

1- No Mechanism Activated: Rouhani in Reaction to US’ Propaganda

2- Normalization of Ties Mutual Need of Arabs, US

3- Palestine Outraged by Treaty of Treason

* Israeli Jet Fighters Bomb over 10 Areas in Gaza

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Russia: No One Accompanies US’ Ridiculous Efforts against Iran

2- Yoshihide Suga Officially Named Japanese PM

3- Protests Erupt across the World against Israel’s Deal with UAE, Bahrain

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Compromise Circus Not to Save Fake Regime of Israel

* Palestinian Resistance Pound Occupied Territories with 15 Rockets

2- E3’s Latest Impudence: We’ve Acted More Than Our JCPOA Commitments

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Saudi Expanding Its Nuclear Activities, Investing in Atomic Energy

2- It’s Time to Wake Up: Zarif in Reaction to Politico Report

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Rouhani against Trigger: Iran President Says This Weekend Will Be Day of Iran Victory over US

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Warnings: Ravanchi Says US Responsible for Its Adventure