A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, September 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Criticizes Friendly Countries

2- Shocking Decline in Iran’s Marriage Rates

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Tehran in Worst Coronavirus Situation

2- Rouhani: We Won’t Have Arbaeen March This Year

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Global Reactions to Manama-Tel Aviv Rapprochement

2- Rouhani Slams Neighbouring Countries for Not Paying Iran’s Money

3- Iran Army Wraps Up Zolfaqar Drills with Parade in Persian Gulf

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Day of Imprisonment and Execution

* 58 Years in Jail for Former Judiciary Official

* Navid Afkari Executed with Insistence of Victim’s Family

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’ve Chosen Best Method of Countering Corona; We Must Continue This Path

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Offers Condolences on Demise of Ayatollah Saanei

Javan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Official Sentenced to 58 Years in Jail for Bribery

2- IRGC: Bahrain’s Ruthless King Must Await Hard Vengeance of Quds Fighters

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump: I Can Beat Crap Out of All Protesters on Election Night

2- Occupiers of Bahrain Province Recognize Occupiers of Palestine

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Demise of Modernist Marja’

* Ayatollah Saanei Dies at 83

2- What Impact Has JCPOA Made on Iran’s Economic Growth?

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Iran Pays Attention to Future of Young People

Shargh Newspaper:

1- US Elections and Iran’s Economy [Editorial]