A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, October 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Deputy Health Minister: Iran in War Conditions

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Changing Iran’s Capital City Not Feasible: City Council Chairman

2- Strange Model of Shutting Down Tehran

3- Iran’s Currency Recovers Some of Its Value: Central Bank’s Resolve or Result of Political Developments?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- US Elections Under Shadow of Doubt, Ambiguity

* Situation Getting More Complicated in US

2- Azeri President Claims His Country Has Made Gains in Karabakh

3- Civilians Falling Victim in Caucasus War

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Take Coronavirus Seriously

2- Region on Verge of Full-Scale War

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif, New Emir of Kuwait Hold Talks

2- Berlin: US Has No Right to Return Iran Sanctions

3- Iraq PM: Some Trying to Disrupt Our Good Ties with Iran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Celebrities, Cultural, Social, Sports Figures Beg People to Wear Mask

Javan Newspaper:

1- Central Bank Governor: US Dollars Coming

2- More Dangerous Than Ever for the World

* Trump Still Insist on Governing US Despite Health Problems

* Concerns Grow over His Ability to Control US Strategic, Nuclear Power

3- Missile War in Karabakh

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Health Minister: Hospitals, Medical Staff Running Out of Power

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Karabakh Conflict Gets More Complicated: Mutual Missile Attacks on Cities

2- Iranian Team, with Iranian Head Coach, Successful in Heart of Persian Gulf

3- White House: Trump’s Fine; Media: Trump in Dire Conditions

4- Iran Embassy in Baku Condemns Attacks on Civilian Targets

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- War of Cities Begin in Caucasus

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Return of $8 Billion to Iran’s Economy

2- Ifs and Buts of Trump’s Health

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Breaks Fatalities Record in Tehran