IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Kuwait: We’re Reviewing Iran’s Plan for Persian Gulf Security
2- Iranians Urged to Delay Trips to Iraq
3- UK Ambassador: We’ll Remain Loyal to JCPOA Despite Brexit
4- US Treasury: Economic Pressure to Be Increased against Iran
5- Salih: Iraq Cannot Choose between Iran, US
Afkar:
1- Iran’s Possible Moves in Fourth Step of Reducing JCPOA Commitments
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- France One Step Closer to US on JCPOA
2- Americans Cut Tail of Dead Lion by Killing al-Baghdadi
Etemad:
1- Death of al-Baghdadi Not End of ISIS: Analyst
2- Practicing Free Trade with Eurasian Union
* Iran Joins Treaty of Free Trade with Northern Neighbours
3- Hariri Deadlock: Lebanese Prime Minister Resigns in Reaction to 13-Day Protests
Jame Jam:
1- Iran’s Ex-Envoy to Jordan Details Five Facts about Iraq These Days
2- Show of Caliph-Killing in White House
* Trump Copies Obama; Similar Fates of Baghdadi and Bin Laden
3- Iran Economy No Longer Dependent on Oil
Javan:
1- Trump Gets Closer to Impeachment: US House to Vote Thursday
2- Lebanese PM Resigns for Second Time in Two Years
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Economy Minister: Economic Indices Improve under Sanctions
2- UK Envoy: London Committed to JCPOA
3- French FM: UAE Seeks Easing Tension with Iran
4- Trump’s Electoral Fuss over Baghdadi
Kayhan:
1- Hariri Resigns after Saudi Pressures: Zionist Elements of Geagea Armed
2- Actors of Iraq Sedition from ISIS and Corrupt Officials to US and Saudi
3- US Removes al-Baghdadi after End of His Expiry Date
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran’s Economy Moving towards Prosperity: IMF
2- HRW: Trump Violates Iranians’ Right to Health