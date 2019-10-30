Abrar:

1- Kuwait: We’re Reviewing Iran’s Plan for Persian Gulf Security

2- Iranians Urged to Delay Trips to Iraq

3- UK Ambassador: We’ll Remain Loyal to JCPOA Despite Brexit

4- US Treasury: Economic Pressure to Be Increased against Iran

5- Salih: Iraq Cannot Choose between Iran, US

Afkar:

1- Iran’s Possible Moves in Fourth Step of Reducing JCPOA Commitments

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- France One Step Closer to US on JCPOA

2- Americans Cut Tail of Dead Lion by Killing al-Baghdadi

Etemad:

1- Death of al-Baghdadi Not End of ISIS: Analyst

2- Practicing Free Trade with Eurasian Union

* Iran Joins Treaty of Free Trade with Northern Neighbours

3- Hariri Deadlock: Lebanese Prime Minister Resigns in Reaction to 13-Day Protests

Jame Jam:

1- Iran’s Ex-Envoy to Jordan Details Five Facts about Iraq These Days

2- Show of Caliph-Killing in White House

* Trump Copies Obama; Similar Fates of Baghdadi and Bin Laden

3- Iran Economy No Longer Dependent on Oil

Javan:

1- Trump Gets Closer to Impeachment: US House to Vote Thursday

2- Lebanese PM Resigns for Second Time in Two Years

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Economy Minister: Economic Indices Improve under Sanctions

2- UK Envoy: London Committed to JCPOA

3- French FM: UAE Seeks Easing Tension with Iran

4- Trump’s Electoral Fuss over Baghdadi

Kayhan:

1- Hariri Resigns after Saudi Pressures: Zionist Elements of Geagea Armed

2- Actors of Iraq Sedition from ISIS and Corrupt Officials to US and Saudi

3- US Removes al-Baghdadi after End of His Expiry Date

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran’s Economy Moving towards Prosperity: IMF

2- HRW: Trump Violates Iranians’ Right to Health