A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, October 24, 2020, and picked headlines from 5 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Afkar Newspaper:
1- South Korea Political Colony of US: Iran Lawmaker
2- Those Infected with Coronavirus to Be Smartly Tracked This Week
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Strict COVID-19 Restrictions Started in Iran
2- A Conflict with No Winner: Last Trump-Biden Debate
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- US Presidential Candidates Hold Their Last Debate
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Inflation Rate Breaks Records
2- Tsunami of Severe COVID-19 Infection
* Over 5,000 Patients in Severe Conditions; 6,000 New Infections
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Next US President Will Be a Corrupt Man
* Trump, Biden Reveal Unprecedented Facts about Each Other’s Corruption