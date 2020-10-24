A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, October 24, 2020, and picked headlines from 5 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- South Korea Political Colony of US: Iran Lawmaker

2- Those Infected with Coronavirus to Be Smartly Tracked This Week

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Strict COVID-19 Restrictions Started in Iran

2- A Conflict with No Winner: Last Trump-Biden Debate

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- US Presidential Candidates Hold Their Last Debate

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Inflation Rate Breaks Records

2- Tsunami of Severe COVID-19 Infection

* Over 5,000 Patients in Severe Conditions; 6,000 New Infections

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Next US President Will Be a Corrupt Man

* Trump, Biden Reveal Unprecedented Facts about Each Other’s Corruption