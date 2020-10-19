A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 19

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, October 19, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran Envoy to UN: Tehran’s Arms Trade No Longer Needs UNSC Approval

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Medicine Had Been Discovered in Iran Before Outbreak of Virus!

2- Why Is Abdullah Visiting Iran?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Mirage of Biden’s Victory for Iran

2- Tehran Must Be Immediately Shut Down: City Council Chairman

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Weapons Trade, Souvenir of Lame Duck JCPOA

* UN’s Arms Embargo on Iran Lifted after 13 Years

2- Rouhani Calls on All Parties to Avoid Clash

* Enemies Have Made Special Investment in Domestic Disagreements

3- New Truce between Baku, Yerevan Didn’t Last Long

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Hardliners against Rouhani

2- Tehran Main Supporter of Afghan Peace

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Supports Afghan Peace Process and Intra-Afghan Talks

Iran Newspaper:

1- Why Does Iran Defend Peace in Afghanistan

2- New Restrictions and Penalties to Contain COVID-19

Javan Newspaper:

1- Enforce the Law! Don’t Beg People to Observe COVID-19 Restrictions

2- 86 Percent of People Want Gov’t to Punish Those Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Brutal Casualties of Corona and Instructions Not Taken Seriously!

2- 90 Days after Hezbollah Threat: Zionist Army Still on Standby

3- Masks, Flowers Distributed by Police Forces among Tehran Citizens

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- China, Economic Winner of Corona Pandemic

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Tehran-Moscow Military Interaction Facilitated

2- Iran Supports Intra-Afghan Peace Process

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Ban on Arms Sales to/from Iran Automatically Lifted

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Big Troubles: A Review of Rouhani’s Second Term in Office

2- MPs Show Off with Their Plan to Impeach Rouhani