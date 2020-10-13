A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Mohammad’s Tragic Suicide
* E-Learning, Smartphone, Poverty and Suicide
2- IRGC’s Successful Operation against Terrorists in Western Iran
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Karabakh; Battlefield for Turkey to Test Its Power
2- Iran Leader: Economic Problems Can Be Solved with Efforts of Hardworking Officials
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- UK Debts to Iran Have Nothing to Do with Zaghari’s Case: Foreign Ministry
2- US Dollar Rates Continue to Rise amid Government’s Poor Performance
Etemad Newspaper:
1- A Woman President? Maybe Some Other Time
* Official Close to Guardian Council Rules Out Possibility of Women’s Presidency in 2021
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- UN Arms Embargo against Iran to Be Lifted on Oct. 18: Foreign Ministry
Iran Newspaper:
1- Iran-Iraq Forex Deal
2- Corona Shoots at Children’s Emotions
Javan Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader: Cowards Have No Right to Talk of Wisdom
2- Mohammad Victim of Educational Discrimination: Deprived Children of Southern Iran
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Iran to Start Testing COVID-19 Vaccine on Human in 3 Weeks
2- Russia Admits Karabakh Ceasefire Has Failed; Banned Weapons Used in War
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- War of Polls for Electoral Votes
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Mourning the Poverty of ‘Mohammad’
[the 11-year-old boy has killed himself because he allegedly didn’t have a smartphone for e-learning]
Shargh Newspaper:
1- War Goes on in Caucasus
2- Leader: All Problems Can Be Resolved Inside Iran
3- US Leftists Not Hopeful about Biden’s Victory