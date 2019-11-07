A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, November 7, 2019, and picked headlines from 7 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aftab-e Eghtesadi:
1- US’ Role in Closure of Bank Accounts of Iranians Living in Malaysia
2- Chinese Firms to Replace Other Foreign Companies: Industry Minister
Asr-e Azadi:
1- Zarif to Europe: Remain Committed to Your Commitments
2- Kuwait Deputy FM: We Conveyed Iran’s Message to Saudi, Bahrain
Etemad:
1- Fordow Last Step Before End of JCPOA?
2- Rouhani: We Have to Take Fourth Step, But There Are Still 2 Months Left for Talks
3- Obligatory Peace in Southern Yemen: Resigned Gov’t, Separatists Reach Agreement
4- Iran’s Fourth Step Equal to Three Steps: Analyst
Iran:
1- Enrichment in Fordow in Fourth Cut to Iran’s Commitments
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Beginning of 4.5-Percent Enrichment in Fordow
2- Even Johnson Falls Victim to Brexit
3- France Determined to Expel MKO: French Official
4- Riyadh Deal Introduction to Yemen Disintegration: Southern Yemen Groups
Kayhan:
1- Pentagon: 20 US Soldiers Commit Suicide Everyday
2- Paris, Washington Dividing Labour: Is France Complicit with US?
3- Fourth Step a Trivial One: JCPOA Withdrawal Only Response to West’s Violation of Commitments
4- Syrian Military Enters Northern Areas, Warmly Welcomed by People
5- Iran Leader’s Aide: Our Experience Shows US, E3 Not Going to Fulfill Their Commitments
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- Iran’s Letter on Plan to Inject Gas into Fordow Facilities Delivered to IAEA
2- 2,000 Kilograms of UF6 Gas in Fordow as Part of Fourth Step
3- Zarif: We Will Return to Our Commitments If Europe Complies with Its Obligations