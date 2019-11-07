A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 7

Aftab-e Eghtesadi:

1- US’ Role in Closure of Bank Accounts of Iranians Living in Malaysia

2- Chinese Firms to Replace Other Foreign Companies: Industry Minister

Asr-e Azadi:

1- Zarif to Europe: Remain Committed to Your Commitments

2- Kuwait Deputy FM: We Conveyed Iran’s Message to Saudi, Bahrain

Etemad:

1- Fordow Last Step Before End of JCPOA?

2- Rouhani: We Have to Take Fourth Step, But There Are Still 2 Months Left for Talks

3- Obligatory Peace in Southern Yemen: Resigned Gov’t, Separatists Reach Agreement

4- Iran’s Fourth Step Equal to Three Steps: Analyst

Iran:

1- Enrichment in Fordow in Fourth Cut to Iran’s Commitments

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Beginning of 4.5-Percent Enrichment in Fordow

2- Even Johnson Falls Victim to Brexit

3- France Determined to Expel MKO: French Official

4- Riyadh Deal Introduction to Yemen Disintegration: Southern Yemen Groups

Kayhan:

1- Pentagon: 20 US Soldiers Commit Suicide Everyday

2- Paris, Washington Dividing Labour: Is France Complicit with US?

3- Fourth Step a Trivial One: JCPOA Withdrawal Only Response to West’s Violation of Commitments

4- Syrian Military Enters Northern Areas, Warmly Welcomed by People

5- Iran Leader’s Aide: Our Experience Shows US, E3 Not Going to Fulfill Their Commitments

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Iran’s Letter on Plan to Inject Gas into Fordow Facilities Delivered to IAEA

2- 2,000 Kilograms of UF6 Gas in Fordow as Part of Fourth Step

3- Zarif: We Will Return to Our Commitments If Europe Complies with Its Obligations