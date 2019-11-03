A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 3

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, November 3, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- Ayatollah Sistani: No Party, Foreign Country Allowed to Exploit Iraqi Nation’s Protests

2- Protecting Security of Hormuz Strait among Iran’s Sovereignty Rights: VP

3- US GOP Senators Trying to Stop Extension of Iran Sanction Waivers

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Reformists May Choose Woman as Their Leading Candidate for Parliamentary Votes

2- Closure of Iranians’ Bank Accounts in Malaysia under Pressure of Zionist Stakeholders of Bank: Source

 

Ebtekar:

1- Iran’s Neighbours Buying Vast Areas in North of the Country

2- Trump: ISIS Created by Obama

3- IRGC Chief: We’ve Stockpiled Missiles More than We Need

 

Etemad:

1- Even Our Friends Warn Us about Necessity of FATF: Deputy FM

2- JCPOA Survival Hinges on Iran’s Enjoyment of Its Economic Dividends: First VP

 

Ettela’at:

1- 100,000 Killed after 4 Years of Saudi Aggression against Yemen

2- World Order Has to Use Multilateralism against Emerging Issues: Iran VP

 

Javan:

1- IRGC Chief: US Has Taken 8.5 Millions of Lives in World

2- Zionist Christians Praying for Trump’s Favours

3- IRGC Chief: Those Who Stormed US Embassy in 1980 Did It at Their Own Will

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- CNN: Most US Citizens Want Trump Out of White House

2- Increased Protests in Iraq

 

Kayhan:

1- Rouhani Administration, Trump Both Want FATF Ratification

2- Christians Pray for Trump’s Impeachment Survival

3- 40 Years after US Embassy Takeover: Iran Still Revolutionary, US Still Villain

4- IRGC Chief: Americans in Downward Spiral

5- Italian Government Decides to Ban Iranian Airline

 

Khorasan:

1- No Withdrawal: IR6 Centrifuge on Verge of Uranium Gas Injection

 

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- US Pressure Neutralized with Our Maximum Resilience

2- IRGC Chief: World Not Witnessing US Victory

 

Shargh:

1- Kuwaiti Media Claims Rouhani Has Sent Letters to Saudi, Bahraini King

2- Clash of Kurds, Turkey in History [Editorial]

   
   

