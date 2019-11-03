A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 3

Abrar:

1- Ayatollah Sistani: No Party, Foreign Country Allowed to Exploit Iraqi Nation’s Protests

2- Protecting Security of Hormuz Strait among Iran’s Sovereignty Rights: VP

3- US GOP Senators Trying to Stop Extension of Iran Sanction Waivers

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Reformists May Choose Woman as Their Leading Candidate for Parliamentary Votes

2- Closure of Iranians’ Bank Accounts in Malaysia under Pressure of Zionist Stakeholders of Bank: Source

Ebtekar:

1- Iran’s Neighbours Buying Vast Areas in North of the Country

2- Trump: ISIS Created by Obama

3- IRGC Chief: We’ve Stockpiled Missiles More than We Need

Etemad:

1- Even Our Friends Warn Us about Necessity of FATF: Deputy FM

2- JCPOA Survival Hinges on Iran’s Enjoyment of Its Economic Dividends: First VP

Ettela’at:

1- 100,000 Killed after 4 Years of Saudi Aggression against Yemen

2- World Order Has to Use Multilateralism against Emerging Issues: Iran VP

Javan:

1- IRGC Chief: US Has Taken 8.5 Millions of Lives in World

2- Zionist Christians Praying for Trump’s Favours

3- IRGC Chief: Those Who Stormed US Embassy in 1980 Did It at Their Own Will

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- CNN: Most US Citizens Want Trump Out of White House

2- Increased Protests in Iraq

Kayhan:

1- Rouhani Administration, Trump Both Want FATF Ratification

2- Christians Pray for Trump’s Impeachment Survival

3- 40 Years after US Embassy Takeover: Iran Still Revolutionary, US Still Villain

4- IRGC Chief: Americans in Downward Spiral

5- Italian Government Decides to Ban Iranian Airline

Khorasan:

1- No Withdrawal: IR6 Centrifuge on Verge of Uranium Gas Injection

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- US Pressure Neutralized with Our Maximum Resilience

2- IRGC Chief: World Not Witnessing US Victory

Shargh:

1- Kuwaiti Media Claims Rouhani Has Sent Letters to Saudi, Bahraini King

2- Clash of Kurds, Turkey in History [Editorial]