A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, November 3, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Ayatollah Sistani: No Party, Foreign Country Allowed to Exploit Iraqi Nation’s Protests
2- Protecting Security of Hormuz Strait among Iran’s Sovereignty Rights: VP
3- US GOP Senators Trying to Stop Extension of Iran Sanction Waivers
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Reformists May Choose Woman as Their Leading Candidate for Parliamentary Votes
2- Closure of Iranians’ Bank Accounts in Malaysia under Pressure of Zionist Stakeholders of Bank: Source
Ebtekar:
1- Iran’s Neighbours Buying Vast Areas in North of the Country
2- Trump: ISIS Created by Obama
3- IRGC Chief: We’ve Stockpiled Missiles More than We Need
Etemad:
1- Even Our Friends Warn Us about Necessity of FATF: Deputy FM
2- JCPOA Survival Hinges on Iran’s Enjoyment of Its Economic Dividends: First VP
Ettela’at:
1- 100,000 Killed after 4 Years of Saudi Aggression against Yemen
2- World Order Has to Use Multilateralism against Emerging Issues: Iran VP
Javan:
1- IRGC Chief: US Has Taken 8.5 Millions of Lives in World
2- Zionist Christians Praying for Trump’s Favours
3- IRGC Chief: Those Who Stormed US Embassy in 1980 Did It at Their Own Will
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- CNN: Most US Citizens Want Trump Out of White House
2- Increased Protests in Iraq
Kayhan:
1- Rouhani Administration, Trump Both Want FATF Ratification
2- Christians Pray for Trump’s Impeachment Survival
3- 40 Years after US Embassy Takeover: Iran Still Revolutionary, US Still Villain
4- IRGC Chief: Americans in Downward Spiral
5- Italian Government Decides to Ban Iranian Airline
Khorasan:
1- No Withdrawal: IR6 Centrifuge on Verge of Uranium Gas Injection
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- US Pressure Neutralized with Our Maximum Resilience
2- IRGC Chief: World Not Witnessing US Victory
Shargh:
1- Kuwaiti Media Claims Rouhani Has Sent Letters to Saudi, Bahraini King
2- Clash of Kurds, Turkey in History [Editorial]