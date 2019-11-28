A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 28

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, November 28, 2019, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Pompeo: US to Impose More Sanctions on Iran
2- UN: Legal Cases Opened for 160 ISIS Elements for Killing Yazidis
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Why Were Iran-Taliban Negotiations Publicized?
2- Iraq PM: We Admit We Have Had Human Rights Mistakes
Arman-e Melli:
1- People Defeated Very Dangerous Plot: Leader on Recent Unrest
2- Curfew Declared in Najaf as Situation Worsens
3- Afghanistan Peace in Tehran: Details of Zarif’s Meeting with Taliban
Ebtekar:
1- Iran Leader: People Destroyed Very Dangerous Conspiracy
2- Rouhani: People Won’t Give in to Enemy Plots
3- Mullah Baradar in Tehran: Zarif Meets Chief of Taliban Political Office
Etemad:
1- Efforts for Afghan-Afghan Talks: Zarif Meets Taliban Delegation
2- Internet Blackout Costs Iranian Start-ups $3 Billion: Official Statistics
Iran:
1- Interior Minister’s Account of November Incidents
* 731 Banks Set on Fire in Order to Prevent Them from Giving Service
2- A Woman Nominated for Lebanese Premiership
3- World Wrestling Championships to Be Held in December in Tehran
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Double-Urgent Motion in Parliament to Fix Gas Price at IRR 15,000
2- Taliban, US Reach Agreement after 4 Days of Secret Talks
3- Ray al-Youm: Saudi Crown Prince in Abu Dhabi after Escalation of Differences
4- Iraqi Sheikhs, Senior Figures Call on Top Shiite Cleric to Resolve Iraq’s Crisis
Kayhan:
1- Al-Mayadeen: Ansarullah Shows Off Its Power to UAE, Saudi through Its Latest Operation
2- US Secretary of State Once Again Supports Iran Riots
3- Rouhani: I Learned about Gas Price Hikes Just on Friday!