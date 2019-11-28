A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 28

Abrar:

1- Pompeo: US to Impose More Sanctions on Iran

2- UN: Legal Cases Opened for 160 ISIS Elements for Killing Yazidis

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Why Were Iran-Taliban Negotiations Publicized?

2- Iraq PM: We Admit We Have Had Human Rights Mistakes

Arman-e Melli:

1- People Defeated Very Dangerous Plot: Leader on Recent Unrest

2- Curfew Declared in Najaf as Situation Worsens

3- Afghanistan Peace in Tehran: Details of Zarif’s Meeting with Taliban

Ebtekar:

1- Iran Leader: People Destroyed Very Dangerous Conspiracy

2- Rouhani: People Won’t Give in to Enemy Plots

3- Mullah Baradar in Tehran: Zarif Meets Chief of Taliban Political Office

Etemad:

1- Efforts for Afghan-Afghan Talks: Zarif Meets Taliban Delegation

2- Internet Blackout Costs Iranian Start-ups $3 Billion: Official Statistics

Iran:

1- Interior Minister’s Account of November Incidents

* 731 Banks Set on Fire in Order to Prevent Them from Giving Service

2- A Woman Nominated for Lebanese Premiership

3- World Wrestling Championships to Be Held in December in Tehran

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Double-Urgent Motion in Parliament to Fix Gas Price at IRR 15,000

2- Taliban, US Reach Agreement after 4 Days of Secret Talks

3- Ray al-Youm: Saudi Crown Prince in Abu Dhabi after Escalation of Differences

4- Iraqi Sheikhs, Senior Figures Call on Top Shiite Cleric to Resolve Iraq’s Crisis

Kayhan:

1- Al-Mayadeen: Ansarullah Shows Off Its Power to UAE, Saudi through Its Latest Operation

2- US Secretary of State Once Again Supports Iran Riots

3- Rouhani: I Learned about Gas Price Hikes Just on Friday!