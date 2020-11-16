A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, November 16, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iranian, UK Envoys Hold Talks in Iraq

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Shamkhani: Supporting Iraqi People’s Security Is Iran’s Sustainable Policy

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Fate of ‘Tehran Lockdown’

2- Coronavirus Outbreak More Severe Now: Tehran City Council Chairman

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Orders Strict Punishment for Those Violating New COVID-19 Restrictions

2- Trump’s Defeat, New Opportunity for Iran

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Trump, the Loser Who Claims Victory

* Change in US Election Results May Start Civil Unrest

2- Media against Trump

* What Role Media Played in Biden’s Victory

3- Sherman: Renegotiation of JCPOA Difficult

Etemad Newspaper:

1- New Guardian Council Member Implies Women Can’t Become President in Iran

2- Iran Has No Choice but to Impose ‘Comprehensive Lockdown’: Rouhani

3- Shireen Hunter: Biden Not a Superman

Iran Newspaper:

1- Comprehensive Lockdown

Javan Newspaper:

1- Oil-Free: Next Year’s Budget Bill Not Dependent on Oil Revenues

2- Qalibaf: Price Hikes Related to Gov’t, Parliament, Not Michigan and Arizona

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump Fans Pour into Streets, Shouting ‘Where’s My Vote’

2- Iranian Researchers Working Day and Night to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

3- Ahmad Khatami: US Dream Won’t Come True; US Looks for Dominance, Not Negotiation

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- China Shows Off Its Power in Trade War with US

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Trump Apparently Concedes Defeat

2- Health Minister: 20-Minute COVID-19 Tests to Be Released Soon

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Tehran City Council Chairman Urges President to Shut Down Tehran