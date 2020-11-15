A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, November 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Post-Trump Era: End of Economic Unilateralism in World

2- Erdogan Complicates Path of Turkey’s Transition to Democracy

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Biden’s JCPOA Scenario

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: New Tougher Restrictions to Be Imposed as of Saturday

2- The Move Biden Must Make: Is Return to JCPOA, Removal of Bans a First Step?

3- Hollywood-Style Script for an Assassination: Iran Denies NY Times Report

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Restrictions Toughened

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Far-Right Supporters Gather in Washington DC

2- Iran Rejects Reports of Al-Qaeda Member’s Killing in Tehran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Defeating Coronavirus with Government-People Coordination

Javan Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Refused to Shoulder Burden of a Lockdown

2- US Army Gives Trump an Ultimatum

3- Iran Ready to Reinforce Iraq’s Defence Power

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Three Iranian Border Guards Killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Northwest

2- We Must Assassinate Iranians Secretly: Biden’s Probable Pick for CIA

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Trump Brings Supporters to Streets

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Biden’s Plan to Resume Interaction with Iran

2- Iran Has World’s Fifth Highest Inflation Rate

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Trump, the Napoleon Who Failed to Become Emperor! [Editorial]