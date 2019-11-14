A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 14

Abrar:

1- US Extends Iran Emergency Situation

2- Trump: I’ll Even Meet Dictators If It Serves US Interests

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Diplomacy Means Negotiation in Middle of Fight: On Erdogan’s Trip to US

2- The Disabled Europe: Reasons for EU’s Procrastination in Fulfilling Commitments to Iran

Arman-e Melli:

1- China Overtaking US: Analyst

Ebtekar:

1- Everyone Will Lose If JCPOA Economic Pledges Not Realized: Zarif

2- 40 Years of Economic War: Trump Extends Iran Emergency Situation

Javan:

1- Digging Torquzabad Grave 4 Months after Amano’s Death

* IAEA’s New Report Gives Pretext for Fabricating Anti-Iran Stories

2- 250 Palestinian Rockets Fired at 110 Israeli-Occupied Towns, Cities

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani’s Important Order to Interior Ministry: Rent Houses for Quake-Hit People

2- Bribery, Extortion Added to Trump’s Impeachment Case

3- Sadr: Demonstrators Must Expel Spectre of US’ Interference in Iraq

4- 100 Victims Result of Zionists’ Two-Day Aggression against Gaza

Kayhan:

1- Assad’s Important Comments on Behind-the-Scenes of Syria War

2- Harsh Revenge from Netanyahu: One Rocket Fired at Israel Every 7 Minutes

3- Response to 20 Claims of FATF Supporters

4- Zionist Groups: Maximum Pressure against Iran Failed

Resalat:

1- Trump Feels Need for Sitting for Talks with Iran: Robert Smith

2- Secrets Behind Recent Iraq, Lebanon Developments: Highlighting Historical Event

3- True Face of Europe Unveiled [Editorial]

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Muslim World Grieving over Gaza: 23 Martyred, 56 Wounded in Israeli Brutal Attacks on Enclave