A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, November 14, 2019, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- US Extends Iran Emergency Situation
2- Trump: I’ll Even Meet Dictators If It Serves US Interests
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Diplomacy Means Negotiation in Middle of Fight: On Erdogan’s Trip to US
2- The Disabled Europe: Reasons for EU’s Procrastination in Fulfilling Commitments to Iran
Arman-e Melli:
1- China Overtaking US: Analyst
Ebtekar:
1- Everyone Will Lose If JCPOA Economic Pledges Not Realized: Zarif
2- 40 Years of Economic War: Trump Extends Iran Emergency Situation
Javan:
1- Digging Torquzabad Grave 4 Months after Amano’s Death
* IAEA’s New Report Gives Pretext for Fabricating Anti-Iran Stories
2- 250 Palestinian Rockets Fired at 110 Israeli-Occupied Towns, Cities
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Rouhani’s Important Order to Interior Ministry: Rent Houses for Quake-Hit People
2- Bribery, Extortion Added to Trump’s Impeachment Case
3- Sadr: Demonstrators Must Expel Spectre of US’ Interference in Iraq
4- 100 Victims Result of Zionists’ Two-Day Aggression against Gaza
Kayhan:
1- Assad’s Important Comments on Behind-the-Scenes of Syria War
2- Harsh Revenge from Netanyahu: One Rocket Fired at Israel Every 7 Minutes
3- Response to 20 Claims of FATF Supporters
4- Zionist Groups: Maximum Pressure against Iran Failed
Resalat:
1- Trump Feels Need for Sitting for Talks with Iran: Robert Smith
2- Secrets Behind Recent Iraq, Lebanon Developments: Highlighting Historical Event
3- True Face of Europe Unveiled [Editorial]
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Muslim World Grieving over Gaza: 23 Martyred, 56 Wounded in Israeli Brutal Attacks on Enclave