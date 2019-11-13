A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 13

Abrar:

1- Netanyahu: Decision to Assassinate Islamic Jihad Cmdr. Taken 10 Days Ago

2- Erdogan: We’ll Start New Era of Ties with US

3- E3’s Statement on Iran’s JCPOA Measures

4- Araqchi: Commitment Cuts Aimed at Saving JCPOA

Afkar:

1- US Policies Failed in All Components of Power: IRGC General

2- Rouhani: We’d Negotiate If Another President Was in Office

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Good Offers Made in US, but It’s Hard to Trust Trump: Rouhani

Arman-e Melli:

1- Difficult to Keep JCPOA and Have Sanctions Lifted

* A Report on Iran-EU Confrontation after Fourth Step

2- Nicaragua and Venezuela Next Targets of Coup

Ebtekar:

1- US Doesn’t Dare to Attack Iran: Araqchi Tells RT

2- E3 Threaten to Return Iran Sanctions

3- We Won’t Leave Negotiation: Rouhani

Etemad:

1- Europe’s Forgetfulness on JCPOA: FM Responds to E3’s Threat

Javan:

1- Russia Ahead of US on Hyper-Sonic Missiles: Analyst

2- Zarif to Europe: Just Show Me One of Commitments You Fulfilled in Past 1.5 Years

3- German FM: Incompletely-Fulfilled JCPOA Better than Its Termination

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iraq Political Leaders Outraged by US Interference

2- Iran Seeks $1 Billion Trade with Syria in 2 Years

3- Iran’s Mobilization Power Gets US to Strategic Confusion

4- Zarif to E3 Statement on Iran’s JCPOA Measure

5- German FM: Europe Interested in Keeping JCPOA

6- Erdogan: We’ll Extradite ISIS Elements, Whether They Take Them in or Not

Kayhan:

1- Don’t Interfere in Iraq Internal Affairs, We Won’t Give in to Foreign Dictates

* Strong Response to Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr to US

2- Shower of Missiles on Israel: One Million Zionist Flee to Shelters

* In Reaction to Assassination of Islamic Jihad Leaders