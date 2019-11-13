A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Netanyahu: Decision to Assassinate Islamic Jihad Cmdr. Taken 10 Days Ago
2- Erdogan: We’ll Start New Era of Ties with US
3- E3’s Statement on Iran’s JCPOA Measures
4- Araqchi: Commitment Cuts Aimed at Saving JCPOA
Afkar:
1- US Policies Failed in All Components of Power: IRGC General
2- Rouhani: We’d Negotiate If Another President Was in Office
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Good Offers Made in US, but It’s Hard to Trust Trump: Rouhani
Arman-e Melli:
1- Difficult to Keep JCPOA and Have Sanctions Lifted
* A Report on Iran-EU Confrontation after Fourth Step
2- Nicaragua and Venezuela Next Targets of Coup
Ebtekar:
1- US Doesn’t Dare to Attack Iran: Araqchi Tells RT
2- E3 Threaten to Return Iran Sanctions
3- We Won’t Leave Negotiation: Rouhani
Etemad:
1- Europe’s Forgetfulness on JCPOA: FM Responds to E3’s Threat
Javan:
1- Russia Ahead of US on Hyper-Sonic Missiles: Analyst
2- Zarif to Europe: Just Show Me One of Commitments You Fulfilled in Past 1.5 Years
3- German FM: Incompletely-Fulfilled JCPOA Better than Its Termination
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Iraq Political Leaders Outraged by US Interference
2- Iran Seeks $1 Billion Trade with Syria in 2 Years
3- Iran’s Mobilization Power Gets US to Strategic Confusion
4- Zarif to E3 Statement on Iran’s JCPOA Measure
5- German FM: Europe Interested in Keeping JCPOA
6- Erdogan: We’ll Extradite ISIS Elements, Whether They Take Them in or Not
Kayhan:
1- Don’t Interfere in Iraq Internal Affairs, We Won’t Give in to Foreign Dictates
* Strong Response to Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr to US
2- Shower of Missiles on Israel: One Million Zionist Flee to Shelters
* In Reaction to Assassination of Islamic Jihad Leaders