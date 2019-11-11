A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 11

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, November 11, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:
1- No Decision to Leave NPT for Now
2- The Two Billion Dollars Seized by US in Ahmadinejad’s Term
3- Araqchi: We’ll Give Response to Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Due Time, Place

 

 

Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Iran’s Oil Surprise: A Report on New Oilfield Which Contains 53 Billion Barrels

 

Ebtekar:
1- Zarif: Security Cannot Be Achieved with Weapons

 

Etemad:
1- Iran Nuclear Chief: Nuclear Industry Creates Power
2- Europe Increased by Five Times Number of Its Staff on Easing Iran Sanctions

 

Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: We Should All Fight Corruption with Transparency, Resolve
2- Iran Invites Arab Countries of Region to All-Inclusive Talks
3- UAE: Arabs of Persian Gulf Getting Prepared to Settle Differences with Iran

 

Hamshahri:
1- Why Iran’s Economy Won’t Collapse with Sanctions

 

Hemayat:

1- Iran’s Reaction to Western Threats: It’s Iran’s Right to Reduce JCPOA Commitments

2- Judiciary Spokesman: We Won’t Stop Fighting Corruption

 

Iran:

1- Rouhani’s Good News for People: New Oilfield with 53 Billion Barrels of Oil Reserves Discovered

 

Javan:

1- Afghanistan on Verge of Post-Election Crisis

 

Kayhan:

1- Tel Aviv Afraid of Ansarullah’s Call for Jihad against Israel

2- CNN: Trump Thought Iran Would Beg for Talks, but the Opposite Happened

 

Mardom Salari:

1- 15 EB Patients Die Because of Sanctions

2- Berlin’s Anti-Trump Sarcasm on Anniversary of Collapse of Berlin Wall

* German President Urges US to Remain Berlin’s Respectable Partner

 

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Rouhani: Division in Iran Is What US Wants

2- Nuclear Chief: We’ll Produce 3,000 Megawatts of Nuclear Power in 8 Years

   
   

