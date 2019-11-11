IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, November 11, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- No Decision to Leave NPT for Now
2- The Two Billion Dollars Seized by US in Ahmadinejad’s Term
3- Araqchi: We’ll Give Response to Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Due Time, Place
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Iran’s Oil Surprise: A Report on New Oilfield Which Contains 53 Billion Barrels
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif: Security Cannot Be Achieved with Weapons
Etemad:
1- Iran Nuclear Chief: Nuclear Industry Creates Power
2- Europe Increased by Five Times Number of Its Staff on Easing Iran Sanctions
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: We Should All Fight Corruption with Transparency, Resolve
2- Iran Invites Arab Countries of Region to All-Inclusive Talks
3- UAE: Arabs of Persian Gulf Getting Prepared to Settle Differences with Iran
Hamshahri:
1- Why Iran’s Economy Won’t Collapse with Sanctions
Hemayat:
1- Iran’s Reaction to Western Threats: It’s Iran’s Right to Reduce JCPOA Commitments
2- Judiciary Spokesman: We Won’t Stop Fighting Corruption
Iran:
1- Rouhani’s Good News for People: New Oilfield with 53 Billion Barrels of Oil Reserves Discovered
Javan:
1- Afghanistan on Verge of Post-Election Crisis
Kayhan:
1- Tel Aviv Afraid of Ansarullah’s Call for Jihad against Israel
2- CNN: Trump Thought Iran Would Beg for Talks, but the Opposite Happened
Mardom Salari:
1- 15 EB Patients Die Because of Sanctions
2- Berlin’s Anti-Trump Sarcasm on Anniversary of Collapse of Berlin Wall
* German President Urges US to Remain Berlin’s Respectable Partner
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- Rouhani: Division in Iran Is What US Wants
2- Nuclear Chief: We’ll Produce 3,000 Megawatts of Nuclear Power in 8 Years