Abrar:

1- No Decision to Leave NPT for Now

2- The Two Billion Dollars Seized by US in Ahmadinejad’s Term

3- Araqchi: We’ll Give Response to Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Due Time, Place

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Iran’s Oil Surprise: A Report on New Oilfield Which Contains 53 Billion Barrels

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif: Security Cannot Be Achieved with Weapons

Etemad:

1- Iran Nuclear Chief: Nuclear Industry Creates Power

2- Europe Increased by Five Times Number of Its Staff on Easing Iran Sanctions

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: We Should All Fight Corruption with Transparency, Resolve

2- Iran Invites Arab Countries of Region to All-Inclusive Talks

3- UAE: Arabs of Persian Gulf Getting Prepared to Settle Differences with Iran

Hamshahri:

1- Why Iran’s Economy Won’t Collapse with Sanctions

Hemayat:

1- Iran’s Reaction to Western Threats: It’s Iran’s Right to Reduce JCPOA Commitments

2- Judiciary Spokesman: We Won’t Stop Fighting Corruption

Iran:

1- Rouhani’s Good News for People: New Oilfield with 53 Billion Barrels of Oil Reserves Discovered

Javan:

1- Afghanistan on Verge of Post-Election Crisis

Kayhan:

1- Tel Aviv Afraid of Ansarullah’s Call for Jihad against Israel

2- CNN: Trump Thought Iran Would Beg for Talks, but the Opposite Happened

Mardom Salari:

1- 15 EB Patients Die Because of Sanctions

2- Berlin’s Anti-Trump Sarcasm on Anniversary of Collapse of Berlin Wall

* German President Urges US to Remain Berlin’s Respectable Partner

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Rouhani: Division in Iran Is What US Wants

2- Nuclear Chief: We’ll Produce 3,000 Megawatts of Nuclear Power in 8 Years