A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 4

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, May 4, 2020, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Mosques to Reopen Today in 132 Counties
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Playing with Fire: Lawmakers to Impeach Oil Minister
2- Analyst: China, Russia Will Support Iran Only If It Remains in NPT
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Iran Gives Ultimatum to UNSC over JCPOA
* Continued Arms Embargo to Sound Death Knell of JCPOA
2- Netanyahu’s Decisive Day
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Amazing Day with Volunteers Who Wash Dead Bodies of Corona Victims
2- Iran’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Reaches 6.5%
3- Corona, Double Pain for Yemen
* Saudi Blocking Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Sana’a
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Analyst Discusses How Coronavirus Will Change World
2- Iraq PM: I Swear I Won’t Let Blood of Hashd al-Sha’abi Be Wasted
Iran Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader to Deliver Speech at Quds Day
Javan Newspaper:
1- Stock Exchange Market Thriving in Iran!
2- Int’l Quds Day Rallies Won’t Be Called Off, Just Will Be Held in Different Form
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Russia: US Efforts to Extend Iran Arms Embargo Futile
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Public Mobilization Declared in Iraq against US-ISIS Joint Operation in Saladin
2- National Interest: Trump Hasn’t Achieved Even One of His Iran Goals
Rooyesh-e Mellat Newspaper:
1- Iran Condemns ISIS Criminal Act against Hashd al-Sha’abi
2- Setad Foundation: We’re Close to Producing Vaccine for Coronavirus
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Ignoring Khatami or Inviting Him? Purposes Behind Criticisms against Reformist Leader
Setareh Sobh Newspaper:
1- Churches in Germany, Mosques in Iran to Reopen
2- Good Corona News: 24-Hour Fatalities Down to 47
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Lake Urmia Won’t Dry Up in Future
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Politician Discusses Post-Reformism Movement
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- A Spy for Zionists
* Iran Must Take Action against German Ambassador to Tehran
* Ambassador Was Intelligence Officer, Had Suspicious Ties with Tel Aviv