A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Parliament Reluctant to Release Results of Probe into Carmakers?

2- Iran One Step Away from Turning into Country of Old Men

3- Larijani: I’ll Teach at University after End of Current Term

4- Prosecution of Car Hoarders Not End of Story [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Sultan, Queen of Cars Sentenced to Death

2- Rouhani: Those Undermining Gov’t Are Indeed Weakening Entire Establishment

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus’ Impact on Job Market

2- Verdicts of Those Involved in Car Market Corruption Announced

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Sultan, Queen of Cars to Have Same Fate as Sultan of Gold Coins!

2- Iran’s Football League to Resume in Coming Weeks

3- Saudis Involved in Dismissal of US State Dept. Official

4- Iran Bids Farewell to Population Window: 20% of Population Will Be Elderly in 21 Years

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: It’s Not Important to Which Party One Belongs When It Comes to Serving People

Iran Newspaper:

1- We Told People the Realities of Corona

2- Champions of Healthcare Receive Medals of Courage

3- Death Sentence for Iranian Couple Who Disrupted Car Market

Javan Newspaper:

1- Production Line of Corruption [Car Industry]

2- Half of the Country Contain Coronavirus

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Death Sentence for Two People Who Disrupted Car, Coin, Currency Markets

2- Chaos in US under Shadow of Corona: Trump’s New Prescription Sparks Controversy

3- Zionist Regime’s Failed Cyber-Attack against Iranian Port

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Death Sentence for Sultans of Car: Two MPs, Former Chief of SAIPA to Be Jailed

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Justice Awaiting Those Who Disrupted Car, Currency Markets

2- Poor Handling of Coronavirus Causes Troubles for French Gov’t

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Car Industry Giant to Undergo Surgery

* Judiciary Says Two MPs Sentenced to Prison for Disrupting Car Distribution

2- Police Urges People Not to Go on Vacation in Eid al-Fitr Holidays

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Most Severe Penalties for Those Involved in Car Market Corruption

2- Larijani Bids Farewell to Speakership of Iran Parliament

3- New Chapter in Tehran-Riyadh Ties [Editorial]

4- It Was Wrong for Parliament to Interfere in Issue of Boycotting Israeli Athletes