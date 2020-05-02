A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, May 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.



Abrar Newspaper:

1- Leader: Teachers Do Great Job of Developing Talents in Path of Revolutionary Values

2- Rouhani: ‘White’ Counties to Be Declared Soon

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Starmer Can’t Be as Pro-Iran as Corbyn: Analyst

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Berlin Wall Blocks Hezbollah Activities

2- Rouhani: Enemies Must Know Iranian Nation Will Never Surrender

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Conservatives Increase Their Efforts to Have Instagram Blocked in Iran

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: No Valuable Phenomenon Equal to A Young Talented Generation

2- Russia FM to Zarif: Moscow Will Oppose US Sanctions against Iran

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Holds World’s Second Position in Number of COVID-19 Recoveries

* 80% of Those Infected Have Left Hospitals in Iran after Recovery

2- Hezbollahphobia: Merkel Turns into Servant of Bibi, Trump

3- Americans’ Armed Riot against Quarantine

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Teachers, Workers Praised by Officials on National Teachers Day, World Labour Day

2- Health Official: Conditions Not Normalized Yet

3- Iran Starts Developing Last Phase of South Pars

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- New York Turns into Ghost City as People Start Armed Riots

2- Using Mask in Public Transportation Compulsory as of Today

3- Global Danger for Iranian Scientist Kept in US Jail

* Foreign Ministry Must Actively Step in

* Dr Asgari Infected with COVID-19

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Asks God’s Mercy, Blessing for Hard-Working Teachers

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Two Decades of Efforts to Decrease Poverty All Nullified by COVID-19

* Increase of Global Poverty for First Time Since 1998

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Washington’s Hands Tied vis-a-vis Beijing

2- Government Under Pressure to Reopen Mosques, Religious Sites

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- World’s New Order

* Why Formation of New Global Order in Post-Corona World Is Opportunity for Iran?

2- Trumpists’ Finger on Trigger

3- Zibakalam: Reformism Has Died, and We Didn’t Hold Any Funeral