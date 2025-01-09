Intl. charity sounds alarm over lack of fuel, warns patients in Gaza hospitals ‘at risk’

Nasser Hospital, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and the European Hospital in Gaza are on the verge of closure due to the lack of fuel, MSF warned in a statement.

The lack of fuel “could be catastrophic for those who need machines to stay alive”, MSF said.

Health officials in Gaza have been pleading for the entry of much-needed fuel required for electricity to keep hospitals operational.

The group said its teams are transferring fuel to Nasser Hospital and to Al-Aqsa Hospital, serving only as a temporary solution for the next 36 to 48 hours.

“MSF is alarmed by this catastrophic situation, which could have tragic and serious consequences as the situation is unlikely to improve,” it added.

“We call on all parties to facilitate the entry of fuel into Gaza and to ensure its safe delivery to medical facilities.”

Israeli soldiers have repeatedly raided hospitals in Gaza. Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 1,150 healthcare workers and detained 300, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,900 victims, mostly women and children, since Oct. last year despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.