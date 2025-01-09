Israel withholding info on soldiers amid intl. detention fears over Gaza crimes

The regime’s public broadcaster carried the report on Wednesday, saying the army had changed its media policy so it could prevent identification of the forces overseas.

Over the past months, international efforts have been ramped up towards prosecution of Israeli forces due to their perpetration of war crimes across the occupied Palestinian territories.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s Pre-Trial Chamber I issued warrants of arrest for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant “for crimes against humanity and war crimes” committed from at least October 8, 2023 until at least May 20, 2024, the day the prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest.

It marked the first instance in the court’s 22-year history that it was issuing arrest warrants for Western-allied senior officials.

According to Hebrew-language reports, around 50 complaints have been registered against Israeli troops for their committing war crimes, especially in Gaza, across some 10 countries.

The developments came amid the Israeli regime’s ongoing war of genocide against the coastal sliver that has so far claimed the lives of more than 45,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Israeli regime launched the war last October following a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s resistance movements in response to Tel Aviv’s decades of occupation and aggression against Palestinians.