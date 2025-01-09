US says over a third of Israeli forces in Lebanon have withdrawn

Blinken said that he sees hope for a “durable peace” in Lebanon, adding that about one-third of Israeli forces have departed since a truce was struck between Israel and Hezbollah.

That agreement stipulates that Israeli forces must exit Lebanon by January 26, but recent reports in Israeli media have stated that they may stay beyond that deadline in violation of the agreement.

Israel has also continued to carry out near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, as well as the destruction of civilian homes in areas under its control.

Lebanese authorities have reported more than 432 Israeli violations of the cease-fire, including the deaths of 32 people and the injury of 39 others, since the deal came into force on Nov. 27.

The cease-fire agreement aimed to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line – a de facto border – in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel’s onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,664 others have been injured.