‘Mother of Siberian Cranes’ passes away in Iran’s Mazandaran

She dedicated over five decades to studying migratory birds, particularly Siberian cranes.

Vuosalo, who lived in the provincial cities like Fereydunkenar, Babolsar, and Royan, was deeply integrated into the local communities.

A graduate in zoology from UCLA, the US, and with a master’s degree in journalism, Vuosalo moved to Mazandaran after marrying her Iranian husband.

Her work primarily focused on observing the western flock of Siberian cranes that migrated annually to Mazandaran.

Her efforts included extensive research in zoology, biotechnology, biochemistry, and raising local awareness against hunting.

Vuosalo’s significant contributions made her a prominent figure in the field of migratory bird research in Iran.

She was honored at various environmental events, including the 2017 Iranian Bio-Breeders Symposium.

The last Siberian crane visited Mazandaran two years ago and did not return, marking the end of an era for Siberian cranes in the region.