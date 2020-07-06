A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, July 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- As We Expected: Conservative MPs Call Zarif a Liar

2- Rouhani Shouldn’t Follow Zarif’s Suit [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- 50 Hospitals in Tehran Prone to Accident

2- Economic Conspiracy against Rouhani Government

3- It’s Not Source of Happiness that 200 MPs Seek to Question Rouhani

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif Once Again Criticized by Hardliners

* Tension Escalates as Foreign Minister Attends Parliamentary Session

2- Qalibaf: We Won’t Let IAEA Complete Spy Circles of Hostile States

3- Parliament’s Serious Confrontation with Gov’t: Under Shadow of Impeachment

* Rouhani to Be Questioned by Parliament

Etemad Newspaper:

1- To Be or Not to Be: That’s the Problem

* Zarif Attacked, Insulted, Offended in Parliament

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Foreign Policy No Place for Partisan Fights

Iran Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Response to Attacks by Some Lawmakers: History Will Prove Everything

2- Tehran Citizens under Mask Protection

Javan Newspaper:

1- Zarif: History Will Show JCPOA Is Document of Iran’s Honour!

2- Coronavirus Once Again Breaks Records in Less than a Week

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Verification of Zarif’s Statements at Parliament

2- Americans Set Fire on US Flag on Its Independence Day

3- Retired US Diplomat: Trump and Biden Have No Disagreement over Hostility towards Iran

4- 200 Lawmakers Summon Rouhani to Parliament

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Controversy in Zarif’s Speech

2- Food Product Prices Go Down Across the World, Rise in Iran!

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s ‘Warm’ Reception of Zarif

2- Coronavirus, the Great Source of Chaos

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Standing against Accusations: Parliament Attacks Foreign Minister

2- Wrong Address to Find Those behind Economic Woes [Editorial]

3- In a Year When Iran Was Deprived of Oil Revenues, Previous Parliament Obliged Gov’t to Spend 87,000 Billion Tomans More

4- How Putin and Bin Zayed Changed Middle East