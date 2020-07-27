A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 27

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, July 27, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Hook: We’ll Continue Our Efforts to Have Iran Arms Embargo Extended

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Tehran Has Turned into Epicentre of Coronavirus in Iran

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iranian Nurse: We Are Being Destroyed

2- Banks Main Disruptors of Iran’s Housing System

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Analyst: Power Is Shifting in the World; Forget about the US in 1990s

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Iran Has Suffered a Lot in Past Times Because of Lack of Courage

2- Rouhani: If Exporters Cooperate, We’ll See More Stability in Forex Market

3- We’ll Have 200 COVID-19 Deaths Every Day If Number of People Hospitalized Doesn’t Drop: Official

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Guardian: Pompeo Convinced Trump to Order Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

2- US Protests Spread from Portland to Southern States

Iran Newspaper:

1- Difficult Path to Victory: Will Corona Lead to Trump’s Defeat in Nov. Elections?

2- Why Turkey Converted Hagia Sophia into Mosque?

Javan Newspaper:

1- Tel Aviv Terrified of Zero Hour of Revenge

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief Gives Ultimatum to Law-Breakers, Land Grabbers

2- Riot in Seattle, War in Portland: Los Angeles on Standby

3- Slaughtering Hajj Pilgrims in God’s House; Criminal Saudi Regime Must Be Held Accountable

4- NBC: US Move against Mahan Air Flight Reminds Us of Attack on Iran Air Flight 655 in 1988

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Controversy over Land Grabbing in Damavand Mountain

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Intelligence Ministry Identifies 80 Percent of Encroachments into Natural Resources

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Strange Story of ‘Waqf’ in Iran’s Highest Mountain

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Will Lavasan in Northern Tehran Get Rid of Corrupt Land Grabbers?

2- Integrated Power Only Way to Achieve Democracy: Analyst

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- China’s Awakening, Nightmare of America