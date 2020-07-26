A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, July 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Over 12,000 Army Personnel Helping with Coronavirus Containment: Official

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Middle East and Iraq, More Insecure Than Ever for Americans!

* Analyst Discusses Future of US Presence in Iraq

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Has No Problem with Iraq’s Ties with Saudi

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Didn’t See Any Big Crisis Despite Sanctions, Coronavirus!

* Muharram Mourning Ceremonies Must Be Held Either in Red or White Zones

2- Trump: I Usually Regret My Tweets

3- Saudi Cousins’ Conflict over Throne

* What Role US Plays in Saudi Power Struggle?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Concerns about University Entrance Exam at Time of Coronavirus

2- Absence of Women Causes Weakness of Soft Policies

* Analyst Talks about Weak Presence of Women in Iran, Afghanistan Politics

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Iranian Nation’s Resistance against Bullies Inspired by Ashura Culture

2- Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq to Convene in Baghdad for Eradication of Terrorism

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iranian Medicine for Coronavirus to Hit Shelves

2- US Invasion of Chinese Territory!

* Ping-pong Diplomacy Leads to War of Consulates

3- UN Keeps Deadly Silent

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Yemen Hospitals on Verge of Blackout: Al Saud’s Sword on Throats of 1,000 Kids

2- Biden’s Condition for Return to JCPOA Is What Trump Wants

3- Iran Won’t Leave Any Hostile Move Unanswered: Foreign Ministry

4- US Harassment of Iranian Airliner Must Be Legally Pursued

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Return of Five COVID-19 Restrictions

2- Invasion of Consulate on Charge of Espionage: Washington-Beijing Diplomatic Tension Escalates

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US and Invalid Criteria

2- Bin Salman Terrified of Saudi King’s Health Condition

3- 100 Days Until Defeat of US President: Everyone Waiting for Electoral Votes

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran on Path of Building Coalition with Russia, China

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Susan, the Mysterious Assistant in US State Department

* How Pompeo’s Wife Influences His Decisions

2- Iran’s Regional Allies Protest US Harassment of Airliner